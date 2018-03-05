U.S. trade panel backs probe into welded pipe imports

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday voted to continue anti-dumping and subsidy investigations into imports of large-diameter welded pipe from Canada, China, Greece, India, South Korea and Turkey, it said in a statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department said last month it was examining whether manufacturers from those countries are selling the pipe in the United States at below-market rates or are being unfairly subsidized by their governments. Imports of the pipe, used to build oil and gas pipelines, in 2016 totaled $441.4 million from the six countries, department data show. (Reporting by Eric Walsh Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)