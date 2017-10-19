FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. starts anti-dumping probe into PTFE resin imports
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 11:17 PM / in 2 days

U.S. starts anti-dumping probe into PTFE resin imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday it had begun an investigation on whether imports of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resin from India and China are being dumped on the U.S. market.

The department said it is also initiating a countervailing duty (CVD) investigation to determine whether producers of PTFE resin in India are receiving unfair subsidies.

These investigations were initiated based on petitions filed by the Chemours Company on Sept. 28.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department said it had launched an investigation into whether imports of another resin, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), from Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Pakistan and Taiwan were being dumped in the U.S. market. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

