Trump to suspend duty-free treatment of certain clothing imports from Rwanda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will suspend duty-free treatment of clothing imports from Rwanda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) because the African country has imposed barriers to U.S. clothing exports.

In a letter to Congress, Trump said Rwanda’s duty-free status will end in 60 days. The AGOA trade program provides eligible sub-Saharan countries duty-free access to the United States on condition they meet certain statutory eligibility requirements, including eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment, among others.