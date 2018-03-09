FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 8:46 PM / a day ago

U.S. House Speaker Ryan criticizes Trump tariff plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday the United States should initiate “surgical” actions against China to stop it from dumping steel and aluminum instead of President Donald Trump’s broader tariff plan.

Noting that the United States should focus on China’s metals sales that are “trans-shipped” through other countries at unfair prices, Ryan said: “I really think the best policy is to be surgical and specific.”

Speaking to employees of Home Depot in Atlanta, Ryan, a Republican, added: “I’m just not a fan of broad-based, across-the-board tariffs because I think you’ll have a lot of unintended consequences. You’ll have a lot of collateral damage.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
