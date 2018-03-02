FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 1:17 AM / a day ago

U.S. makes final finding silicon metal dumped, subsidized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday it made a final antidumping and countervailing duty determination to impose duties on imports of silicon metal from Australia, Brazil, Norway and Kazakhstan.

The department said it imposed antidumping duties of 41.73 percent to 51.28 percent for imports from Australia, 68.97 percent to 134.92 percent for imports from Brazil, and 3.22 percent for imports from Norway.

It said in a statement that it also imposed countervailing duties of 14.78 percent for imports from Australia, 2.44 percent to 52.51 percent for imports from Brazil, and 100 percent for imports from Kazakhstan.

In 2016, imports of silicon metal from Australia were valued at $33.9 million, from Brazil at $60 million, from Kazakhstan at $17.5 million, and Norway at $26.1 million, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

