U.S. finds solar panel imports harm domestic makers

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it made a preliminary finding that imports of cheap solar panels harmed U.S. producers.

The unanimous decision by all four voting commissioners followed a complaint brought by Georgia-based solar manufacturer Suniva Inc in April.

The case is being watched closely by the solar installation industry, which has seen panel prices rise partly from concern that the United States could impose new tariffs on crystalline silicon photovoltaic solar products that could double their cost. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)