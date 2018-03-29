FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
March 29, 2018 / 6:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says may hold up South Korea trade deal until after deal with North Korea

Steve Holland

2 Min Read

RICHFIELD, Ohio (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he may hold up a trade agreement reached this week with South Korea until after a deal is reached with North Korea on denuclearization.

“I may hold it up until after a deal is made with North Korea,” Trump said in a speech. “It’s a very strong card,” he added.

Senior U.S. officials have expressed concerns privately that South Korea is the weak link in the U.S. alliance between South Korea and Japan and could be too quick to seal a deal with North Korea.

Trump agreed this month to accept an invitation to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“We’re moving along very nicely with North Korea. We’ll see what happens. Certainly the rhetoric has calmed down just a little bit,” Trump said on Thursday.

The United States and South Korea agreed to revise their six-year-old trade pact with a side deal to deter competitive currency devaluation by Seoul and with concessions for U.S. autos and pharmaceutical companies, Trump administration officials said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Eric Beech; editing by Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.