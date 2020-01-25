Trump increases tariffs on derivative steel, aluminum products from some countries

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses U.S mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation increasing tariffs on derivative steel products by an additional 25 percent and boosting tariffs on derivative aluminum products by an additional 10 percent.

Trump said Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea are exempt from the additional tariffs on steel products, and Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico are exempt from the added tariffs on aluminum articles.