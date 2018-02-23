White House: no final decision on steel tariffs

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that President Donald Trump had not yet made a final decision about whether to impose steep global tariffs on steel imports.

“No final decisions have been made. As with every decision he makes, the security of the American people and the American economy will be the president’s primary concerns while he considers his potential options,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said.

“President Trump is committed to achieving fair and reciprocal trade relationships that protect the American worker and grow our economy,” he said.

The Commerce Department on Feb. 16 recommended that Trump impose stiff curbs on steel imports from China and other countries and offered the three options to the president. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)