Basic Materials
February 16, 2018 / 3:23 PM / a day ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary to reveal options for steel, aluminum tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will reveal options for steel and aluminum tariffs on national security grounds at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), the department said on Friday.

The department said Ross will not announce U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision on how to deal with the surge in steel and aluminum imports after U.S. producers said those products were unfairly hurting them.

Trump was presented with reports last month following parallel “Section 232” investigations into whether import restrictions on steel and aluminum are needed to protect national security. The probes were authorized under a 1962 trade law that has not been invoked since 2001. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

