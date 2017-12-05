FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. slaps duties on Vietnamese steel originating from China
Modi fights to protect home base
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
December 5, 2017 / 10:52 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. slaps duties on Vietnamese steel originating from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday slapped steep import duties on steel products from Vietnam that originated from Chinese-made steel.

The agency said the Vietnamese products were circumventing existing U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy orders on the same products from China.

The Commerce Department said it would apply the same anti-dumping duties on corrosion-resistant steel from Vietnam using Chinese substrate of 199.43 percent and anti-subsidy duties of 39.05 percent.

U.S. anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled steel from Vietnam using Chinese steel substrate will be set at 265.79 percent, with anti-subsidy duties of 265.44 percent. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Hay)

