July 10, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Switzerland launches WTO action over U.S. steel, aluminium tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Switzerland has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, it said on Tuesday, the eighth WTO member to start such a challenge.

The World Trade Organization WTO logo is seen at the entrance of the WTO headquarters in Geneva April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/Files

“From Switzerland’s point of view, the additional duties, which according to the U.S. have been introduced to protect national security, are unjustified,” the statement from the Swiss economy ministry said in a statement.

Under WTO rules, the United States has 60 days to settle the issue. After that time, Switzerland could escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to set up a panel of judges to adjudicate.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
