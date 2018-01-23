FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 23, 2018 / 1:09 AM / 2 days ago

LG Elec says U.S. tariff move on washing machines is 'misguided decision'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - LG Electronics Co Ltd (066570.KS) said on Tuesday it is disappointed in the U.S. government’s move to impose tariffs on its imported washing machines, calling it a “misguided decision”.

    “This is a textbook case about how certain companies can game the process to use trade laws to try to accomplish what they can’t accomplish in the marketplace,” LG said in a statement, adding the decision hinders the ramp-up of LG’s planned new plant in Tennessee and threatens new U.S. jobs.

    U.S. President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels on Monday, marking his first moves to erect trade restrictions under seldom-used trade laws that allow unilateral actions.

    Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.