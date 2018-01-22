FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 11:59 PM / a day ago

Samsung Elec says U.S. tariffs on washers a great loss for American consumers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Tuesday a U.S. government decision to impose tariffs on washing machines was a great loss for American consumers and workers.

    “Everyone will pay more with fewer choices,” the South Korean company said in a statement.

    U.S. President Donald Trump has approved recommendations to impose safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and imported solar cells and modules, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said earlier on Monday.

    Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
