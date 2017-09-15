FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 15, 2017 / 12:28 PM / a month ago

U.S. probing titanium sponge imports from Japan, Kazakhstan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department is investigating whether titanium sponge imports from Japan and Kazakhstan are being unfairly dumped in the United States, and whether Kazakh producers are receiving unfair subsidies, the department said on Friday.

The antidumping duty and countervailing duty probes were being initiated following petitions from U.S.-based Titanium Metals Corp, part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s Precision Castparts Corp, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama

