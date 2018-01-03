FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. finds China tool chest imports hurt U.S. makers, duties to remain
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 3, 2018 / 4:28 PM / in a day

U.S. finds China tool chest imports hurt U.S. makers, duties to remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it found tool chests imported from China harm U.S. producers, paving the way for the Commerce Department to keep anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duties on Chinese exporters for five years.

The case was brought by Waterloo Industries Inc of Sedalia, Missouri, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc , which says it accounts for more than half of domestic production of tool chests and cabinets. In 2016, imports of tool chests from China totaled $990 million, Commerce Department data show.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

