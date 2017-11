WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final determination that tool chests imported from China are subsidized.

The department said in a statement it would impose final anti-subsidy duties on Chinese exporters ranging from 14.03 percent to 95.96 percent. The case was brought by Waterloo Industries Inc of Sedalia, Missouri, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)