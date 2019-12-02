Money News
December 2, 2019 / 2:16 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro says confident Trump will listen to tariff concerns

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro reacts during questions of journalists while he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he is almost certain U.S. President Trump will listen to Brazil’s economic concerns, after Trump said earlier he would re-impose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine steel and aluminum.

“Their economy is not comparable with ours, it’s many times bigger. I don’t see this as retaliation,” Bolsonaro said in a radio interview with Brazil’s Radio Itatiaia.

“I’m going to call him so that he doesn’t penalize us ... Our economy basically comes from commodities, it’s what we’ve got. I hope that he understands and that he doesn’t penalize us with this, and I’m almost certain he’ll listen to us,” he said.

Reporting by Pedro Foncseca; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Toby Chopra

