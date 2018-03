WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum next week.

At a meeting with U.S. industry officials at the White House, Trump vowed to rebuild American steel and aluminum industries, saying they had been treaded unfairly by other countries for decades. (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Tim Ahmann)