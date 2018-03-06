Trump sticks with tariff plan, warns EU on trade

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday his plan to slap big tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, warning the European Union it would get hit with a “big tax” for not treating the United States well when it comes to trade.

“They make it almost impossible for us to do business with them and yet they send their cars and everything else back into the United States,” Trump said of the EU at a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, whose country is an EU member.

“They can do whatever they’d like, but if they do that, then we put a big tax of 25 percent on their cars - and believe me they won’t be doing it very long,” Trump said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Peter Cooney)