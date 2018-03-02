Trump tweets: "Trade wars are good, and easy to win"

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday, a day after announcing steep tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, that“trade wars are good, and easy to win”.

“When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win,” his tweet read.“Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!”

In response to Trump’s Thursday announcement, global markets have dipped on fears of a trade war. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alison Williams)