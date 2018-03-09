FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 6:47 AM / in a day

Turkey may respond with lasting measures to U.S. steel tariff - presidential adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Turkey may respond with lasting measures in the face of U.S. steel tariff, aside from a previously mooted step on cotton imports, presidential adviser Cemil Ertem told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Friday.

Ertem, speaking after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead with a 25 percent tariff on steel, said earlier this week that Turkey could retaliate against such a move by hiking duties on imports of American cotton.

Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

