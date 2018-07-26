FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 26, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese WTO envoy says China won't bow to U.S. demonisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States is demonising China and attacking its economic model to divert attention from itself, but China will never bow to U.S. efforts to tie its hands with a new set of trade rules, Beijing’s envoy to the World Trade Organization said on Thursday.

Xiangchen Zhang (L) Chinese Ambassador to the WTO speaks with Keith Rockwell, Director of Information of the WTO at the start of the General Council meeting at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“The U.S. is seeking to divert the attention of the international community and ease the heat on itself,” Ambassador Zhang Xiangchen said in a written comment to Reuters.

“Of course, and perhaps in the long run, the U.S. might be in an illusion that such tactic could force China to bow down, and tailor-make a set of ‘international rules’ specifically for China, aimed to tie up China’s hands and ultimately contain our development.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.