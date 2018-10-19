FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Both sides escalate US tariffs fight at the WTO, agenda confirms

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Disputes over U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and their consequences are being escalated at the World Trade Organization, with 12 requests for adjudication shown on Friday in an agenda for the WTO’s Oct. 29 dispute settlement meeting.

The requests show talks have failed to settle the disputes, and years of litigation lie ahead. The agenda showed seven WTO members challenging U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs and five U.S. requests for adjudication, including two against China.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg
