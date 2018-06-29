FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Trump has repeatedly told aides he wants to quit the WTO - Axios

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly told top White House officials he wants the United States to withdraw from the World Trade Organization, the news website Axios reported on Friday, citing people involved in the discussions.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return from Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, to Washington, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

One person who has discussed the subject with Trump, according to Axios, said the president frequently told advisers: “I don’t know why we’re in it. The WTO is designed by the rest of the world to screw the United States.”

However, Axios said any withdrawal from the WTO would require an act of the U.S. Congress, and that Trump was unlikely to persuade it to carry out his wish.

“Sources with knowledge of the situation say the Trump administration will continue to call attention to various ways in which the U.S. encounters what some Trump advisers perceive is unfair and unbalanced treatment within framework of the WTO,” the report said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last Friday, the United States ramped up its challenge to the global trading system, telling the WTO that appeals rulings in trade disputes could be vetoed if they took longer than the allowed 90 days.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Additional Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Bernadette Baum

