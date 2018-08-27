U.S. blocks WTO judge reappointment as his term nears an end

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States told the World Trade Organization on Monday it would block the reappointment of one of the WTO’s four remaining appeals judges next month, leaving the bare minimum of three on what is effectively the supreme court of trade.

A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

There are normally seven members of the WTO’s Appellate Body, but three have already left and Shree Baboo Chekitan Servansing needs to be reappointed for a second term next month.

Three judges is the minimum needed to hear appeals.

Trade diplomats and lawyers say the United States is precipitating a crisis at the WTO by vetoing judicial appointments. A U.S. official told the WTO’s dispute settlement body on Monday that it was not in a position to agree to the reappointment, a Geneva trade official said.