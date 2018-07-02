FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross: premature to talk WTO withdrawal - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday it was premature for the United States to discuss any withdrawal from the World Trade Organization.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a Senate Finance hearing on "Current and Proposed Tariff Actions Administered by the Department of Commerce" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

“WTO knows some reforms are needed. I think there really is a need to update and synchronize its activities and we’ll see where that leads,” Ross told CNBC. “But I think it’s a little premature to talk about simply withdrawing from it.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the trade organization.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

