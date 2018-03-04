FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

Trump has spoken with world leaders, no tariff exemptions - Ross to ABC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken to world leaders about his planned tariff hike on steel and aluminum and is not considering any exemptions to the measure, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday.

“I know he’s had conversations with a number of the world leaders,” Ross said in an interview with ABC’s“This Week.”

“The decision obviously is his, but as of the moment as far as I know he’s talking about a fairly broad brush. I have not heard him describe particular exemptions just yet,” Ross said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by Alexander Smith)

