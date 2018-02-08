After SC train crash, wife of conductor sues Amtrak, CSX Corp

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The widow of an Amtrak train conductor killed this week in a South Carolina collision filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Amtrak and CSX Corp, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Conductor Michael Cella and engineer Michael Kempf were killed in the Sunday crash between a New York-to-Miami Amtrak passenger train and an unoccupied CSX freight train.

Cella’s widow, Christine Cella, filed the wrongful death lawsuit in Duval County, Florida, where the couple lived, the newspaper reported, citing Cella’s attorney.

On Sunday, Amtrak blamed the crash on CSX, which owns and operates the portion of the tracks where a switch was padlocked in a position that led to the collision between the passenger train and the stationary freight train. In addition to the two killed, more than 100 people were injured.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Cella’s attorney or view a copy of the lawsuit.

Amtrak declined to comment on pending litigation and said it would respond in court. Representatives for CSX were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Patrick Enright and Cynthia Osterman)