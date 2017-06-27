Startup bond trading platform OpenDoor raises $10 million

June 27 (Reuters) - Startup electronic bond-trading platform operator OpenDoor Securities said on Tuesday it raised $10 million in a private investment round and will use the funds to improve connectivity to its customers and expand its client base.

The latest capital raise for OpenDoor, which is majority- owned by women, follows a separate $10 million round in July 2016 and a $2 million initial seed round in December 2015.

OpenDoor launched on April 25 and currently holds two anonymous auctions a day in "off-the-run" U.S. Treasury bonds, those issued before the most recent offering with the same maturity, and with inflation-protected securities, or TIPS.

Trading in off-the-runs has declined in recent years as post-financial crisis regulations requiring banks to hold more capital led to a decline in market making for the securities, which comprise 98 percent of the $13.8 trillion U.S. Treasury market but less than one-third of average daily volumes.

OpenDoor's auctions bring together buyers and sellers including central banks, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, primary dealers, asset managers, hedge funds and trading firms.