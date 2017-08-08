FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 5 days ago

Demand for U.S. three-year note supply highest since 2015

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Demand for $24 billion of U.S. three-year Treasury note supply on Tuesday, the first leg of this week's $62 billion in quarterly refunding, was the strongest since late 2015, led by keen bidding from investors, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-year government debt offered was 3.13, which was the highest since the 3.14 set in December 2015. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.87 at the prior three-year note sale in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)

