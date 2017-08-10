U.S. sells 30-year bond to solid demand

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $15 billion of 30-year bonds to solid investor demand, resulting in a yield of 2.818 percent that was the lowest at an auction since October, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury awarded indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks 66.79 percent of the latest 30-year supply, which was their biggest share at a 30-year sale since the record high amount of 68.49 percent in July 2016. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)