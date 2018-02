NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $7 billion of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at a yield of 1.003 percent, the highest at an auction of this maturity in two years, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year TIPS offered was 2.31, the lowest reading in a year. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.64 at the prior 30-year TIPS sale held in October. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)