NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of three-year government notes at a yield of 2.280 percent, which was the highest yield for the maturity at an auction since May 2007, Treasury data showed.

The size of the latest three-year Treasury note auction , the first leg of this week’s quarterly refunding, was $2 billion more than the prior three-year auction and the largest since November 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)