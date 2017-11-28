FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury could potentially release U.S. bond-trading data -Phillips
November 28, 2017 / 3:56 PM / a day ago

Treasury could potentially release U.S. bond-trading data -Phillips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury could decide to release in some way the pool of data on trading and patterns in the vast government bond market though no decision has yet been made, Craig Phillips, counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said on Tuesday.

Regulators could “potentially” release the so-called TRACE data they have been collecting since the summer, though one of the aims would be to “do no harm” to the world’s deepest financial market, he said at a conference of investors, bankers and regulators at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

