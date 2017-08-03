FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate approves five Treasury nominees
August 3, 2017

U.S. Senate approves five Treasury nominees

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed five of President Donald Trump's U.S. Treasury nominees, including the top officials for international affairs and tax policy, easing a shortage of top political appointees in the department.

The Senate confirmed by unanimous voice vote: David Malpass as Undersecretary for International Affairs; David Kautter as Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy; Brent McIntosh as General Counsel; Christopher Campbell as Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions and Andrew Maloney as Deputy Undersecretary for Legislative Affairs. (Reporting by David Lawder, editing by G Crosse)

