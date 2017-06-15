Foreigners cut U.S. long-term securities purchases in April -Treasury data

June 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners in April bought the smallest amount of long-term U.S. securities in four months, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.

Offshore investors purchased $1.8 billion in long-term U.S. assets in April, down sharply from the revised $59.7 billion they bought the prior month.

They were net buyers of U.S. assets with the inclusion of shorter-dated securities, totaling $65.8 billion in April, more than the revised $9.3 billion in net purchases in March. The latest amount was the most they purchased since January's $121.4 billion.

Meanwhile, foreign investors sold $22.53 billion in Treasuries in April, the most since October. This compared with $24.39 billion they bought in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)