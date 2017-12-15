FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets for 4th straight month in Oct -Treasury
December 15, 2017 / 9:22 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets for 4th straight month in Oct -Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a fourth straight month in October, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Offshore investors purchased $23.2 billion in long-term U.S assets after buying $90.9 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $151.2 billion in October, after selling $42.6 billion in September.

The report also showed China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries increased to $1.189 trillion in October, from $1.180 trillion the month before. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)

