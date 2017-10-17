FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in August-Treasury data
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 17, 2017 / 8:08 PM / in 4 days

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in August-Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners increased purchases of long-term U.S. securities in August, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday.

International investors purchased $67.2 billion in long-term U.S assets in August after buying a revised $1.2 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $125 billion, after selling a revised $7.3 billion the previous month.

Foreign investors also bought U.S. Treasuries in August amounting to $11.5 billion, after selling $490 million in July, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.