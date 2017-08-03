FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July U.S. truck orders jump 79 pct as freight market rebounds -FTR
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 3, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 2 months ago

July U.S. truck orders jump 79 pct as freight market rebounds -FTR

Nick Carey

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. heavy-duty truck orders surged 79 percent in July as the country’s trucking freight market rebounded from a weaker year in 2016, market forecaster FTR said on Thursday.

According to preliminary data released by FTR, orders for Class 8 trucks - the big rigs that haul freight along America’s highways and byways - hit 18,300 units last month.

This is the second consecutive month of strong order growth for the industry.

“This is the beginning of a positive trend that we expect to continue the rest of this year... the Class 8 market is starting to move upward and orders are forecasted to accelerate in the fall,” Don Ake, FTR’s vice president commercial vehicles said in a statement. “Freight is on the upswing and industry capacity is tightening.”

Orders over the past 12 months totaled 224,000 units, FTR said. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

