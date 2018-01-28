Trump national security team sees building 5G network as option

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s national security team is looking at options to counter China that include the U.S. government building a super-fast 5G wireless network, a senior administration official said on Sunday.

The official, confirming the gist of a report from Axios.com, said the option was being debated at a low level in the administration and was six to eight months away from being considered by the president himself.

“We want to build a secure 5G network and we have to work with industry to figure out the best way to do it,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)