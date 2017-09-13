FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing wins US Air Force contract to modify next presidential aircraft
September 13, 2017 / 2:35 PM / in a month

Boeing wins US Air Force contract to modify next presidential aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Wednesday it had awarded Boeing Co a contract to begin modification of two 747-8 jetliners that will be the next presidential aircraft.

The contract, which would be under $600 million, includes the design to incorporate a mission communication system, electrical power upgrades, a medical facility and a self-defense system, the Air Force said.

The two aircraft were initially ordered four years ago by Transaero, a Russian airline that went bankrupt in 2015, Reuters reported last month.

The Air Force operates two military versions of the Boeing 747-200B aircraft that serve as Air Force One when the president is aboard. Both are nearing the end of their planned 30-year life.

The redesign of the aircraft is expected to be a long process with upcoming awards to be for engineering and manufacturing development, expected in summer next year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

