Trump to visit Asia November 3-14, focus on North Korea, alliances
October 16, 2017 / 12:51 PM / in 6 days

Trump to visit Asia November 3-14, focus on North Korea, alliances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Hawaii between Nov. 3-14, the White House said on Monday, amid rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about Iran and the Iran nuclear deal in front of a portrait of President George Washington in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump will “call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea,” the White House said in a statement, and will meet family members of Japanese citizens who have been abducted by North Korea.

During his visit, Trump will emphasize his commitment to U.S. alliances and partnerships, attend events at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

