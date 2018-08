WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his attack on CNN over what he said was biased news coverage against him, saying the AT&T-owned news broadcaster should fire news chief Jeff Zucker.

CNN President Jeff Zucker attends a keynote event at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

“Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!” Trump said in a post on Twitter.