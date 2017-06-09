FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
AGs of 13 states to challenge any Trump effort to roll back vehicle standards
June 9, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 2 months ago

AGs of 13 states to challenge any Trump effort to roll back vehicle standards

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - New York State's attorney general and those of 12 other states told the Trump administration in a letter Friday they would mount a vigorous court challenge to any effort to roll back vehicle emission rules.

In March, President Donald Trump ordered a review of U.S. vehicle fuel-efficiency standards from 2022-2025 put in place by the Obama administration, saying they were too tough on the auto industry. Automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp say the Obama administration did not conduct a proper review to ensure those rules are feasible. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

