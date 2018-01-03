FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says former top aide Bannon 'lost his mind' - statement
January 3, 2018 / 6:33 PM / a day ago

Trump says former top aide Bannon 'lost his mind' - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump broke with his former close campaign aide and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon on Wednesday after the far-right populist lambasted the president’s son and son-in-law for a meeting with Russians he called treasonous.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to chief strategist Steve Bannon during a swearing in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said in a statement. “Steve doesn’t represent my base - he’s only in it for himself.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

