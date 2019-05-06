House panel issues report citing Barr for contempt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday issued a report citing Attorney General William Barr for contempt over a panel subpoena seeking Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full unredacted report on his Russia investigation.

The committee set a meeting to consider adopting the report for Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). A committee vote to adopt the report would send the document to the full House of Representatives for a vote, according to an aide.

The report calls on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take “all appropriate action” to enforce the subpoena issued by committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler on April 19.