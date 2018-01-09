FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bannon steps down from Breitbart News after comments critical of Trump
January 9, 2018 / 9:18 PM / in a day

Bannon steps down from Breitbart News after comments critical of Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon has stepped down as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the right-wing news organization said on its website on Tuesday, after the former White House chief strategist was quoted in a book criticizing President Donald Trump.

“Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish,” Breitbart Chief Executive Larry Solov said in a statement on the website.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

