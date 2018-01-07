FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says Trump committed to best interests of United States
January 7, 2018 / 10:14 AM / 2 days ago

UK PM May says Trump committed to best interests of United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she believed U.S. President Trump was committed to the best interests of the United States, when asked about an author’s accusations that he is mentally unfit for office.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the troops at RAF Akrotiri, one of two military bases Britain maintains on the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Petros Karadjias/Pool

“When I deal with President Trump, what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States,” she told the BBC.

Trump has rejected accusations made by author Michael Wolff, who was granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump’s first year, saying his business career and election victory showed he was “a very stable genius.”

Trump would be visiting Britain, as planned, May added without giving any new details of his trip.

Reporting by William James; editing by John Stonestreet

