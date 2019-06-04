Entertainment News
June 4, 2019 / 9:09 AM / in an hour

Snarling orange 'Trump Baby' blimp raised in London

1 Min Read

A "Baby Trump" balloon inflates, during a protest in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

LONDON (Reuters) - Protesters against Donald Trump flew a giant inflatable blimp depicting the U.S. president as a pouting baby in a diaper outside the British parliament in London on the second day of his official visit to the country.

Leo Murray, the co-creator of the blimp, said: “We’re trying to remind the president how unwelcome he is in this country.”

“We’re also, in a light-hearted way, trying to articulate the strength of feeling against Donald Trump and his politics of hate.”

Reporting by Andrew Marshall and Andrew MacAskill, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

